Nylander picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Nylander stretched his franchise-record, season-opening point streak to 10 games and 14 points (six goals, eight assists). He has never looked as confident as he does right now, even without a contract extension. Nylander is betting on himself on a new deal and right now, his decision looks perfect.
