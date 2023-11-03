Watch Now:

Nylander picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Nylander stretched his franchise-record, season-opening point streak to 10 games and 14 points (six goals, eight assists). He has never looked as confident as he does right now, even without a contract extension. Nylander is betting on himself on a new deal and right now, his decision looks perfect.

More News