Nylander (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Nylander left Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Friday because of the injury. His absence would disrupt his five-game scoring streak in which he's recorded two goals and 10 points, including a marker he netted Friday before his exit. If Nylander can't play, then Matias Maccelli and Easton Cowan might both take on more responsibility.