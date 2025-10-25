Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Nylander left Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Friday because of the injury. His absence would disrupt his five-game scoring streak in which he's recorded two goals and 10 points, including a marker he netted Friday before his exit. If Nylander can't play, then Matias Maccelli and Easton Cowan might both take on more responsibility.
