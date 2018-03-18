Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-winner snaps 13-game drought

Nylander snapped a 13-game goal drought with a power-play tally in Toronto's 4-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The goal stood up as the winner. Nylander has six points in his last 10 games -- playing pivot has suppressed his offensive output to some extent. Auston Matthews may be back from an upper-body injury Tuesday, which could shuffle Nylander back to his wing. If so, that output should increase over the last 10 games of the season.

