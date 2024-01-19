Nylander notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Nylander provided a helper on one of Auston Matthews' three goals and also assisted on Mitchell Marner's power-play goal. Even with the two points on the night, Nylander struggled defensively as he finished with a minus-1 rating in 19:02 TOI. He has been cold as of late - he did not have a point in his past four games but looks to turn the corner when the Maple Leafs visit the Canucks this Saturday.