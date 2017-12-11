Nylander picked up an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Nylander's production is off that of his brilliant 61-point rookie campaign. He has 21 points, including 16 helpers, in 31 games, including just two goals in his last 23 games. The brilliance remains, but owners would like to see more consistency.

