Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Gets assist in win
Nylander had a helper on a first-period goal in a 4-2 win Wednesday over Minnesota.
Nylander has quietly been setting up Toronto teammates as of late, having three assists in the past four contests. He's now up to 10 assists for the season and is on pace to top 40 helpers for the year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Keeps rolling offensively•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two-way menace on ice•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts plus-4 rating•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snipes fourth goal of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unconcerned by lack of extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...