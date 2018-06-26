Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto

Nylander received a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs.

Nylander is the first of the Leafs 'Big Three' eligible for a new deal; Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are up next. He has 135 points in 185 games and may seek a deal like David Pastrnak signed with the Bruins. That was a six-year deal with an average annual cap hit of $6.67 million. Or Nylander could ink a bridge deal at a lesser amount, hoping that his performance will do the talking for a bigger pay day in the future.