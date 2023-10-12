Nylander tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Nylander put Toronto ahead 3-2 with a power-play tally late in the second period before setting up Auston Matthews' game-tying score with just over a minute left in the third. It's an encouraging start for the 27-year-old Nylander after he posted career highs in goals (40) and points (87) last year. He's set up for another big campaign while skating on the Maple Leafs' second line and top power-play unit.