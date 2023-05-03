Nylander failed to find the back of the net against the Panthers on Tuesday despite putting seven shots on net.
Nylander has now gone five straight contests without a goal and is stuck in a three-game pointless streak. During the regular season, the Calgary native's worse slump was six games. Combined with the fact that he's recorded 24 shots during his slump, fantasy players shouldn't be too worried about his goalless streak lasting overly long.
