Nylander scored a goal on his only shot of the game Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Montreal in Game 4.

Nylander made it four straight games with a goal, putting away a no-look, cross-crease feed from Alex Galchenyuk to spot Toronto a 1-0 lead 1:27 into the second period. Nylander has now put together five points in the series and has matched his longest goal-scoring streak of the season. He certainly clicked with linemates Alex Galchenyuk (one goal, two assists) and Alex Kerfoot (three assists) on Tuesday, with that newly-formed trio combining for seven points.