Nylander had five shots, eight attempts, was around the puck all game and had some chemistry with line mate Max Domi in Sunday's first exhibition game.

He started off slowly at the dot, but finished at 50 percent, winning 11-of-22 draws. And he nearly tied up the game in the final 20 seconds on a feed from Domi. Nylander could move up to the second line if he flourishes down the middle, ultimately bumping John Tavares to line three or the wing. We're a long way from that, but it's not an unreasonable possibility, and that could push him up even higher on draft boards.