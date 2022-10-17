Nylander (illness) will play Monday against Arizona, David Alter of Sports Illustratedreports.

Nylander was kept off the ice Sunday and didn't participate in Toronto's optional morning skate. Still, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Nylander will be in the lineup Monday night. Toronto is expected to have the same lineup among the skater group and the only change from Saturday will be Erik Kallgren starting in goal. Nylander has two goals and one assist through three games this season.