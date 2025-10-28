default-cbs-image
Nylander (lower body) will play against Calgary on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Nylander will return to a first-line role and see time on the top power-play unit after missing Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo. He has amassed three goals, 11 assists and 14 shots on net across eight appearances this season. 

