Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) will play against Calgary on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Nylander will return to a first-line role and see time on the top power-play unit after missing Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo. He has amassed three goals, 11 assists and 14 shots on net across eight appearances this season.
