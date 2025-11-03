Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) expects to play in Monday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Nylander is poised to return to the lineup after missing three of the past four games. Based on the morning skate, he will see playing time on the second line and first power-play unit. Nylander has compiled three goals, 12 assists and 14 shots on net through nine appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time decision for Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Returns from injury with assist•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Officially deemed game-time call•