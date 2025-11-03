default-cbs-image
Nylander (lower body) expects to play in Monday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Nylander is poised to return to the lineup after missing three of the past four games. Based on the morning skate, he will see playing time on the second line and first power-play unit. Nylander has compiled three goals, 12 assists and 14 shots on net through nine appearances this season.

