Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go
Nylander (illness) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Nylander missed Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing the evening's matchup with Buffalo. The 22-year-old forward will slot into his usual role skating on Toronto's second line and second power-play unit against the Sabres.
