Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go

Nylander missed Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing the evening's matchup with Buffalo. The 22-year-old forward will slot into his usual role skating on Toronto's second line and second power-play unit against the Sabres.