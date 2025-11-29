Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (illness) is expected to play Saturday in Pittsburgh, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Nylander missed Friday's 4-2 loss to Washington due to the illness. He has 11 goals and 31 points in 20 appearances this season. Head coach Craig Berube is set to take Calle Jarnkrok and Matias Maccelli out of the lineup Saturday, while Max Domi is set to draw back into the lineup after spending Friday's game as a healthy scratch.
