Nylander notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Nylander set up Alex Galchenyuk for the opening tally only 16 seconds into the contest. The 25-year-old Nylander is on a six-game point streak with two goals and four helpers in that span. He's collected 40 points, 126 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 48 appearances this season.
