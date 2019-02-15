Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Has assists in consecutive games
Nylander has a goal and two assists in his last five games.
The assists came in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche and a 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday. His lengthy contract dispute has made 2018-19 a bit of a lost season, as Nylander has only 12 points in 28 games. His shooting percentage of 5.7 percent is well below his career mark of 10.5 percent, explaining largely why he has only three goals after earning back-to-back 20-goal seasons.
