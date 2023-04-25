Nylander notched three assists in Toronto's 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Two of Nylander's three points were registered while Toronto had the man advantage. He's up to two goals and seven points in four playoff outings this year, including three power-play points. Nylander is on a six-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last eight appearances.