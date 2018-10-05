Maple Leafs' William Nylander: "Has to take care of himself" in negotiations
Nylander (contract dispute) continues to work out in Sweden and says he "has to take of himself" during negotiations, reports TheStar.com.
Nylander's agent is dealing with the negotiations and the winger maintains he remains in the dark about details of the conversations. But he added, "... at the end of the day, I have to take care of myself and do what I and my agent think is right. Especially if it's about several years to come. I have to think long term." Leafs' President Brendan Shanahan came out swinging Wednesday, suggesting that all of the Leafs' young players may need to make financial concessions to stay together. The Leafs are dug in. Willie wants to play. One of them will blink soon enough and Nylander will be back on the ice. Reserve him until then.
