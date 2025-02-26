Nylander was bothered by an undisclosed injury that kept him off the ice during overtime in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

It's unclear what led to Nylander's injury. The 28-year-old has been one of the top goal-scorers in the league this year with 33 tallies over 58 appearances, so an injury is cause for concern for Nylander's fantasy managers. Check back on his availability leading into Friday's game versus the Rangers.