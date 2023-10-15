Nylander had two goals and an assist Saturday in a 7-4 victory over the Wild.

His first goal was highlight reel worthy. Nylander made it 3-1 late in the first when he made a move in the left circle, cut hard inside Joel Eriksson Ek across the crease and tucked the puck past Filip Gustavsson's outstretched glove. Nylander made it 7-3 at 12:14 of the third when he wired a shot short side below the blocker from the left circle. He has three goals and two assists with 11 shots in the first two games of the season. Nylander is dialed in.