Nylander (groin) said Monday that he hopes to return at some point during the Maple Leafs' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Seattle, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Following Tuesday's home game against the Sabres, the Maple Leafs will be on the road for each of their four matchups leading up to the Olympic break, so Nylander is hopeful that he'll be back in action at some point over the next week. He's been sidelined since mid-January due to his groin injury but has progressed in his recovery recently, as he skated ahead of Saturday's practice session.