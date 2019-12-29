Play

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Hot streak continues

Nylander scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

He's riding a three-game, six-point streak and he has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last six games. Nylander has looked explosive beside both John Tavares and Auston Matthews, and his value is rising.

