Nylander scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.
With the Maple Leafs trailing by three, Nylander cut the deficit to two with his third-period tally, igniting a three-goal comeback within the last four minutes of regulation. He added two shots and a plus-2 rating Friday. Nylander has four points and eight shots through four games in the series.
