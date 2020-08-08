Nylander scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

With the Maple Leafs trailing by three, Nylander cut the deficit to two with his third-period tally, igniting a three-goal comeback within the last four minutes of regulation. He added two shots and a plus-2 rating Friday. Nylander has four points and eight shots through four games in the series.