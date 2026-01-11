Nylander (undisclosed) had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Nylander had missed six games with a lower-body injury; it was his first game back. He stood out on the ice and almost got a second goal, only to miss the net on a wide-open play from an acute angle. Nylander has 15 goals, 29 assists and 69 shots in 34 games this season. Those shots stand out in a significant way -- they put him on pace for less than 150 shots on the season. Nylander has put up four straight 250-plus shot seasons, including one with 316. He's still a prolific scorer, so we're not concerned. But anyone who drafted him to pad their SOG category will be disappointed.