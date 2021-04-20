Nylander (coach's decision) will be in Tuesday's lineup against the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe originally said that Nylander would be benched for Tuesday's game after he was late to a team meeting but the team is dealing with a handful of injuries, so he'll be in the lineup after all. The 24-year-old has 32 points and 99 shots on goal through 40 games this season. He's averaging 16:30 of ice time and it's possible that he sees a smaller role for Tuesday's game.