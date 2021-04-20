Nylander (coach's decision) will be in Tuesday's lineup against the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe originally said that Nylander would be benched for Tuesday's game after he was late to a team meeting but the team is dealing with a handful of injuries, so he'll be in the lineup after all. The 24-year-old has 32 points and 99 shots on goal through 40 games this season. He's averaging 16:30 of ice time and it's possible that he sees a smaller role for Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Out Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores 100th career goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Activated off protocols list•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Could rejoin team Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Out at least three more games•