Maple Leafs' William Nylander: In tough Tuesday against Bolts
Nylander will remain at center Tuesday night against the Lightning, reports TSN.ca. He won't return to the wing until Auston Matthews (upper body) returns.
It will be a test for Nylander, who struggled in his last trip to Tampa when he had to match up against Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point. The young pivot's line shined Saturday against Montreal because they played well with and most importantly, without the puck. But given Nylander's recent history against the studs in the south, we suggest you check your roster for another option Tuesday.
