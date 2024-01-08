Nylander agreed to terms on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with Toronto on Monday.

When Nylander's contract kicks in next season, he will become the second-highest-pair player on the Leafs behind only Auston Matthews. The 27-year-old Nylander is putting together a fantastic start to the 2023-24 campaign with 21 goals and 33 assists, setting him up to cross the 100-point threshold for the first time in his nine-year NHL career. While the salary cap is expected to go up, Toronto may have to consider trying to offload John Tavares or Mitchell Marner in the offseason to avoid committing over $46 million to just four players.