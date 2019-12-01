Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Inner sniper emerging
Nylander notched his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Buffalo.
He's on a bit of a roll -- Nylander has five points, including two goals, in his last five games. His game has shown growth this season and he's actually on pace for close to 30 goals. Nylander may still deliver in the mid-60s by season's end, but that jump in sniping is a big deal.
