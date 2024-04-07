Nylander picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

It's just his third point (one goal, two assists) in his last seven games, and that's a tough drought for fantasy managers pressing in the postseason. Nylander does have 23 shots in that span, though. And he is now just four points from the century mark. Nylander has a career-high 40 goals and 96 points in 76 games, and with six games remaining, he has an opportunity to challenge the 100-point mark.