Nylander scored a goal on three shots in a 6-1 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

Nylander toe-dragged around a sliding Edmonton defenseman and beat Mike Smith to the blocker side to give Toronto a 5-1 lead late in the second period. It was Nylander's fifth goal in the last four games, all of which have come against Calgary and Edmonton. The 24-year-old boasts 10 goals and 10 assists through 24 games this season.