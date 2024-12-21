Nylander notched an even-strength goal and two assists, including one on the power-play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Nylander found the twine in the final seconds of the match with an empty-netter that sealed the Maple Leafs' victory, but he also participated in two of the team's goals, including the power-play tally scored by Auston Matthews in the first period. Nylander has cracked the scoresheet in five games in a row, posting four goals and four assists in that span, and his 36 points rank second in the team only behind Mitch Marner's 44-point tally.