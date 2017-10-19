Nylander picked up a goal, an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 home win over the Red Wings.

Will Ny the Hockey Guy is up to two goals and five helpers on the young season. His ability to graciously weave through traffic in all three zones makes him so difficult for opponents to contain. Also sporting a sterling plus-10 rating, Nylander should be cemented in season-long lineups and it's easy to make a case for spending up for him in daily fantasy.