Nylander notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

With the helper, Nylander set the franchise record for a season-opening point streak at nine games. The 27-year-old has done it with three multi-point efforts in that span, accumulating six goals and seven helpers. He's added 39 shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating. Nylander is in a contract year, and if he can keep producing at an elite pace, he may price himself out of Toronto's already tight cap situation.