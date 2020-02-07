Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Late scratch Friday
Nylander (illness) won't play Friday against Anaheim.
With Nylander under the weather, Andreas Johnsson will get bumped up to Toronto's top line against the Ducks. The 23-year-old forward won't have to wait long for his next chance to play, as the Maple Leafs will be right back at it Saturday against Montreal.
