Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Late scratch Friday

Nylander (illness) won't play Friday against Anaheim.

With Nylander under the weather, Andreas Johnsson will get bumped up to Toronto's top line against the Ducks. The 23-year-old forward won't have to wait long for his next chance to play, as the Maple Leafs will be right back at it Saturday against Montreal.

