Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-0 Kings on Thursday.

His goal was the third in a 66-second flurry, the third-fastest three goals by a team this season behind Florida (0:59 at VAN) and Carolina (1:04 at STL). Nylander broke in alone and slid a backhand five-hole on Jonathan Quick. He has 15 goals and 28 points in 28 games this season, and leads the Leafs in goal scoring. Yes, ahead of last year's Rocket Richard/Hart winner. Nylander is in the NHL's top-10 for snipes and his development this season has flown under the radar. He can help you win a title.