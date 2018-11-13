Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leafs entertaining offers on winger
The Maple Leafs are beginning to entertain trade offers for Nylander, reports Elliotte Friedman of CBC.
Teams have been told to begin preparing formal offers for the winger, who remains unsigned and in Europe over a month into the NHL season. Nylander must ink an NHL contract by Dec. 1 or he cannot play this season. There is a significant gap between the Leafs' current offer, thought to be in the $6-6.5 million per season range, and Nylander's $8-8.5 million. He is a talent -- his 122 points in 163 games is top-50 and his 5-on-5 scoring is around the top-30. That's even with Mitch Marner and ahead of Claude Giroux and John Tavares. The Leafs have dug in and so has the winger.
