Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leaves mark on win over Ducks

Nylander scored two goals, added an assist and registered five shots during Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.

The 21-year-old winger has now marked the scoresheet in six of his past seven games for three tallies and six assists. The heater has Nylander up to 12 goals and 41 points through 55 games for the campaign, and he's now back on track to post his second consecutive 60-point showing. Continue to view the Swedish winger as a solid option in the majority of fantasy settings.