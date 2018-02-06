Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leaves mark on win over Ducks
Nylander scored two goals, added an assist and registered five shots during Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.
The 21-year-old winger has now marked the scoresheet in six of his past seven games for three tallies and six assists. The heater has Nylander up to 12 goals and 41 points through 55 games for the campaign, and he's now back on track to post his second consecutive 60-point showing. Continue to view the Swedish winger as a solid option in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoring pace picking up•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Collects two assists•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up Matthews goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights lamp in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two more points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Better compete level with Auston Matthews back•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...