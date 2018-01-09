Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights lamp in defeat
Nylander's first-period goal in a 3-2 loss to Columbus was his first goal since Dec. 28.
Nylander has quietly produced assists since Auston Mathews' return, but had gone five straight games without a goal until this one. It marked the fourth time in five games that he's scored, though, so his owners aren't hurting for production from him.
