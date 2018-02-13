Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Marks scoresheet three times in win

Nylander scored two goals and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Now up to five goals and eight assists through his past 10 games, Nylander is upping his game heading into the fantasy stretch drive. He sports a rock-solid 2.8 points per 60 minutes for the campaign and should continue to be viewed as a high-end asset while flanking Auston Matthews in all situations.