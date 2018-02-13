Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Marks scoresheet three times in win
Nylander scored two goals and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Now up to five goals and eight assists through his past 10 games, Nylander is upping his game heading into the fantasy stretch drive. He sports a rock-solid 2.8 points per 60 minutes for the campaign and should continue to be viewed as a high-end asset while flanking Auston Matthews in all situations.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leaves mark on win over Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoring pace picking up•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Collects two assists•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up Matthews goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights lamp in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two more points Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...