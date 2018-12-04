Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Might be ready Saturday
Nylander, who is undergoing standard medical testing after finally signing a new contract with the Maple Leafs, will not be ready to play Tuesday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports, adding that Saturday's game against the Bruins is a realistic target for the star center's return.
The Maple Leafs will want to see how Nylander looks in practice before playing him in a game. He's already missed 27 contests as the result of his contract standoff, so there will presumably be some rust for Nylander to shake off, even though he did work out in Swede during the holdout. Still, the 22-year-old maintained a 0.73 points-per-game pace through his first 185 games in the NHL, and fans of the Leafs and fantasy owners alike seemingly can't wait for Nylander to return.
