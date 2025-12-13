default-cbs-image
Nylander is away from practice Saturday with an illness.

Nylander snapped out of a four-game pointless streak Thursday, garnering a pair of assists. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and 23 assists across 26 games this season. He should be considered a game-time decision against the Oilers on Saturday.

