Nylander (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Marshall Rifai from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. Nylander has missed the last four games, and the move to IR is retroactive to Dec. 27, but it's still unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has amassed 14 goals and a team-leading 41 points in 33 appearances this season.