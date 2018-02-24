Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Moves to middle

Nylander will shift to center on the top line with Auston Matthews sidelined, reports TSN.ca.

Nylander will get more offensive options playing in the middle, but will add extra defensive responsibilities to his game. "Wingers ... you can be average and still be fine," said coach Mike Babcock when asked about the challenge in front of wee Willie. "Centers got to be good every night. They got to play 200 feet and they got to compete." Nylander has 14 points in the last 15 games, but that will likely slow down given the extra responsibility.