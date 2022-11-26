Nylander scored a goal Friday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.

He fired a quick shot through traffic in the second period to increase the score to 4-2. The goal tied Nylander with the great Borje Salming for the second-most goals (148) by a Swedish player in Leafs' history. He also has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in the same number of games, and is on track to replicate his career-best 80-point season.