Nylander picked up two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings on Thursday.

One came on the power play. Nylander moved into sole possession of seventh place on Toronto's all-time scoring list with 715 points (303 goals, 412 assists), passing George Armstrong (713). Armstrong was the Leafs longest standing captain (12 seasons), four-time Stanley Cup champion and a Hall of Famer. Nylander may be invisible at times -- these points were his first in six games -- but he always seems to nail down offense over time. Nylander sits with 24 points, including 11 goals, and 61 shots in 24 games.