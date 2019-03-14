Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Multi-assist game Wednesday
Nylander collected two even-strength assists and five shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Nylander has been somewhat of a disappointment this campaign after signing a huge contract, recording 19 points in 42 games. The 22-year-old has a career-low 5.7 shooting percentage this season, which could mean some progression and more goals could be coming. It's worth noting that Nylander didn't receive any power-play ice time in the game, which would hurt his fantasy value if that trend continues.
