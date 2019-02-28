Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Nabs two points

Nylander garnered a goal and an assist (both on the power play) in Wednesday's 6-2 thrashing of the Oilers.

Nylander tallied four points in his previous three games and seems to be settling into his third-line center role well. Limited to just 35 games due to a contract dispute, combined with a slow start to the year, has seen the Calgary native notch just 16 points this year. If he continues rolling, however, he may still have enough time to reach the 30-point threshold.