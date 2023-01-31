Nylander was named Second Star of the Week by the NHL on Monday.
Willie had four goals and three assists as Toronto won three of four games, including two goals and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Islanders last Monday. Two nights later, Nylander reached 400 career points with an assist versus the Rangers, and he stretched his scoring streak to seven games and 12 points with goals against Ottawa on Friday and Washington on Sunday. Claude Giroux of the Sens and Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy were the first and third stars, respectively.
